Govt mulling taxi service revival

The government is thinking about reviving taxi service, which is almost non-existent in Dhaka and other major cities.

Road Transport and Highways Division will hold a meeting today with its Secretary ABM Amin Ullah in the chair to discuss the issue.

The move comes at a time when the economic life of almost all existing taxis has expired.

At least two new companies have sought permission to provide taxi services in Dhaka and Chattogram, officials said.

Although the shortage of transport services is a major problem in Dhaka and Chattogram, the companies will have to compete with the now popular ride-sharing services, they added.

In November 2010, the government formulated the Taxicab Service Guidelines 2010 to improve taxi service.

In 2014, two organisations -- Toma Construction Company Limited (Toma Tax) and Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust (Trust Taxi) -- started providing taxi services in Dhaka.

Two companies brought only 425 taxis, against their approval of 650, BRTA sources said.

The service lost popularity within a few years due to the small number of taxis and high fares. Besides, the launch of ride-sharing services in 2016 hit taxi services hard.

Taxis imported by the two companies were manufactured between 2011 and 2014, and all but 29 taxicabs have exceeded their economic life, they said.

The economic life of the remaining 29 taxicabs will expire in December. Some taxicabs were turned into personal vehicles, they added.

"Taxicab service barely exists in the country now," BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said.

2 FIRMS SEEK PERMITS

Of the two companies wishing to operate taxis in Dhaka and Chattogram, Carnival Automobiles Ltd sought BRTA's permission for a fleet of 3,000 AC taxis in the capital, a BRTA official said.

As per its proposal, it will deploy 500 taxis for women, which would be driven by women too, the official said, wishing not to be named.

Meanwhile, Chattala Service Private Ltd wants tp provide taxi services in Chattogram city with 500 taxis, he said.

Upon receiving their applications last year, BRTA forwarded those to the Road Transport and Highways Division.

The division will hold a meeting to "expand/assess" the taxi service in cities, according to the meeting notice. The meeting is expected to be attended by the police commissioners of all major cities and representatives of transportation associations.

An official of the division said: "Taxi service is dormant now; the meeting will discuss how to revive it... If necessary, the guideline will be amended too."