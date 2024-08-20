Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:57 PM

Transport

Govt hopeful of resuming metro rail services on Sunday

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:15 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:57 PM

The metro rail authority is hopeful of starting operations from Sunday after the employees of the popular transit service, who were on work abstention since August 6, have joined work today.

However, trains will not stop at the vandalised Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations, said a press release of road transport and bridges ministry.

Md Ehsanul Haque, senior secretary of roads and highways department, visited the Dhaka Press Club Metro Rail Station this morning.

Metro rail employees rejoin work after 2 weeks’ abstention

The secretary then discussed with metro rail officials and employees about the quick launch of metro rail and gave instructions to take necessary measures in this regard.

Ehsanul Haque said even after metro rail services resume, operations of Kazipara and Mirpur-10 stations will be closed for the time being due to the need for repair and renovation.

The secretary also asked that necessary measures be taken regarding operation of these two stations.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and officials of the ministry were present.

On July 19, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were vandalised by during the violence centring quota protests.

