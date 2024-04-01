Govt committee recommends cutting bus fare by 3 paisa/km

The committee responsible for fixing bus fares has recommended reducing it by 3 paisa per kilometre.

The committee led by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder made the recommendations at a meeting at its headquarters today.

As per the proposal, the fare of intercity buses will be Tk 2.12 per km instead of Tk 2.15 per km.

The fare of city buses will be Tk 2.42 per km instead of Tk 2.45 per km.

The recommendation will be sent to the Road Transport and Highways Division and if approved, the division will issue circular, BRTA chairman said.