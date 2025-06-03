Govt bans rawhide transport to Dhaka for 10 days starting Eid day

The government has banned the transportation of rawhide to Dhaka from other districts for 10 days starting the Eid-ul-Azha

The commerce ministry issued a notification in this regard today, signed by its senior information officer Md Kamal Hossain.

Earlier, the government on May 25 fixed the prices of rawhides at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 55 to Tk 60 per square foot outside the capital.

The price of goat hides was set at Tk 22 to Tk 27 per square foot, while that of she-goat hides was fixed at Tk 20 to Tk 22 per square foot across the country.