Govt again moves to remove outdated vehicles from roads

An unfit bus, with many dents and a panel of its body missing, carrying passengers in the capital's Rampura. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The interim government has taken a fresh move to remove outdated vehicles from roads to reduce air pollution.

The environment ministry today sent a letter to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) requesting the removal of buses and minibuses older than 20 years, and trucks and covered vans older than 25 years from the roads.

Besides, the ministry has urged BRTA to make emission testing mandatory when issuing fitness certificates for old diesel-powered buses and trucks, according to a press release of the ministry today.

Under the leadership of Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the ministry's adviser, several initiatives have been undertaken to control environmental pollution.

As part of these efforts, BRTA has been requested to take steps to remove vehicles that have exceeded their economic life and to ensure mandatory emission testing for old diesel vehicles during their fitness checks.

The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry in May last year had set an economic life of buses at 20 years and trucks and lorries at 25. After the expiry of the economic life, the outdated vehicles were supposed to go under crushers.

Old vehicles and the ones with faulty engines are the main polluters of air in cities and one of the major reasons behind road crashes, experts said.

Amid pressure from transport associations, the ministry backtracked from the decision in August last year and put the order setting economic life of vehicles on hold.

After recent concerns about poor air quality in the country, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change requested a list of old vehicles from the BRTA. The BRTA provided a list of 73,057 vehicles.

According to BRTA, there were 35,782 registered buses older than 20 years and 37,275 trucks and lorries over 25 years till April this year.

The Daily Star could not reach newly appointed BRTA Chairman Mohammed Yasin for comment over the phone.

Contacted, a BRTA director said they are yet to get the environment ministry letter.

Replying to a question, the director, wishing not to be named, said they can enforce the decision only in Dhaka as the transport authority in 2010 banned over 20-year-old buses and over 25-year-old goods-carrying vehicles in the capital.

He, however, said such outdated vehicles are rare in the capital. But many such run-down vehicles operate on district and inter-district highways.

"Until the government sets the economic life of commercial vehicles again, we will not be able to enforce it outside the capital as requested by the environment ministry," he added.