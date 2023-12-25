Freight train derails in Uttara, operation of 5 Dhaka-bound trains disrupted

The wheels of five coaches of a freight train derailed on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route at Abdullahpur area in the capital this morning, causing disruptions to operation of five Dhaka-bound trains.

Ekota Express, Jamalpur Commuter, Banalata Express, Brahmaputra Express, and Kalni Express faced disruptions, said Joydebpur Junction in-charge Munna Banik.

Due to the derailment, trains are moving on one of the two rail tracks, he added.

Joydebpur Junction. Photo: Monjurul Haque

There were no casualties and no goods were damaged in the derailment that happened at 10:05am, said Sub-Inspector Chotan Sharman, in-charge of Tongi Railway Police Outpost.

According to railway sources, the Tongi-bound freight train from Dhaka derailed just before reaching the Tongi Railway Bridge.