Freight train derails in Ctg

A compartment of a Chattogram port-bound freight train derailed at Chittagong Goods Port Yard (CGPY) in the port city this afternoon.

However, the cause of the derailment could not be known immediately, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The train, coming from Dhaka with export goods, veered off the tracks in Halishahar area around 3:00pm, said CGPY master Abdul Malek.

However, there was no damage to the goods.

Efforts are underway to salvage the derailed compartment, he said, adding that train movement remained normal through alternative tracks.