Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 05:38 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 05:40 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Freight train derails in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 05:38 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 05:40 PM

A compartment of a Chattogram port-bound freight train derailed at Chittagong Goods Port Yard (CGPY) in the port city this afternoon.

However, the cause of the derailment could not be known immediately, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The train, coming from Dhaka with export goods, veered off the tracks in Halishahar area around 3:00pm, said CGPY master Abdul Malek.

However, there was no damage to the goods.

Efforts are underway to salvage the derailed compartment, he said, adding that train movement remained normal through alternative tracks.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনারকে শ্বাসরোধে হত্যার পর মরদেহ টুকরো টুকরো করা হয়: পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সিআইডি

‘এটি একটি সুপরিকল্পিত হত্যাকাণ্ড।’

এইমাত্র
|অর্থনীতি

রিজার্ভ বেড়েছে ১৮০ মিলিয়ন ডলার

এইমাত্র
push notification