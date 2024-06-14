Free traffic flow resumes on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A 20-km traffic congestion on the highway towards Bangabandhu Bridge from Tangail eased in the morning after nearly five hours.

Free vehicular movement resumed around 10:30am, reports our correspondent.

Earlier, tens of thousands of holiday travelers suffered as a truck loaded with cement overturned on the Dhaka-Tangail highway at Pauli in Kalihati upazila around 6:00am, said Sajedur Rahman, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost.

It caused a 20-kilometre tailback on the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge on the road, he added.

Later, around 8:30am, the truck was removed from the road easing the tailback.

Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office Executive Engineer Ahsanul Kabir Pavel said that a total of 40,906 vehicles crossed the bridge in the last 24 hours from Wednesday 12:00 pm to Thursday 12:00 am. The toll amount reached Tk 3.21 crore.

Usually, 12,000 to 15,000 vehicles pass through the bridge.