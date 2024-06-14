Transport
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 14, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 06:28 PM

Transport

Transport

Free movement of vehicles resumes on Bangabandhu Expressway

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 14, 2024 06:25 PM
Photo: Star

Traffic movement on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway has returned to normal after massive disruption early today.

The expressway, which was heavily congested earlier today, saw normal traffic flow from 3:15pm, said Hansara Highway Police in-charge Kanchan Kumar Sinha, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

He contributed the tailback to the heavy flow of traffic due to sudden rise in home-bound people who left Dhaka early for southern districts.

The situation was exacerbated by a truck stuck on the weigh scale at the Padma Bridge toll plaza, contributing to the massive traffic jam from early morning, he added.

"There is no traffic jam on the highway now," he said.

Mawa Traffic Police in-charge Ziaul Islam said that the traffic police had to struggle to normalise the traffic movement.

