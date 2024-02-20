Transport
Flights won’t be diverted to foreign airports

Ctg, Sylhet airports to operate 24/7 in winter
Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

From now on, Chattogram and Sylhet airports will operate 24 hours a day during winter so that any Dhaka-bound flight can be diverted there instead of any airport outside Bangladesh.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan told this yesterday during a meeting with the executive committee of Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh at his Secretariat office.

He said work is going on to upgrade the Instrumental Landing System (ILS) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport so that Dhaka-bound aircraft do not need to divert to other airports due to dense fog.

Passengers going through suffering from flight diversions due to dense fog in winter is a common practice at Dhaka airport.

Due to low visibility between November and February at HSIA, diverting aircraft to different airports in India, Bangkok, and even Malaysia has been a common scenario in recent weeks, sources at HSIA said.

In reply to a query, Faruk Khan said Biman Bangladesh Airlines is evaluating both the proposals of Boeing and Airbus regarding the purchase of their aircraft.

Civil Aviation Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Joint Secretary Sayed Kutub, ATJFB President Tanzim Anwar, and Acting Secretary General Baten Biplob, among others, were present at the meeting.

