Flight operations resume at Saidpur Airport after 15-hr halt

Flight operations at Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari were restored at 10:00am today after an issue with the night landing system halted operations for 15 hours.

Flight operations remained suspended since 7:00pm yesterday due to the glitch which plunged the airport into darkness, reports our correspondent quoting Suplob Kumar Ghosh, the manager of the airport.

"Regular flight operations have resumed, but it is uncertain what would happen at night as the problem with the Night Landing System is yet to be fixed," Suplob said.

A special team from Dhaka is on the way to Saidpur to assist the officials in Saidpur to identify and solve the problem, he added.

According to airport officials, more than 200 passengers got stuck at the airport due to the suspension.

A high official at the airport, seeking anonymity, said that development work at the airport is going on in full swing. He said the power cable at the runway might have been snapped, causing the power disruption.