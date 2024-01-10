Transport
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:47 PM
Flight operations disrupted at Dhaka airport due to dense fog

Star Digital Report
Representational photo: Pixabay

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) were disrupted for around three hours today due to dense fog.

One flight that failed to land at Dhaka airport was diverted to Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, Executive Director of HSIA Group Captain Kamrul Islam told The Daily Star.

He said flights could not operate normally from 4:45am to 8:00am today due to fog, adding that flight operations resumed after visibility improved.

The diverted flight returned to HSIA after 8:00am when visibility improved for landing of the aircraft at the HSIA, Kamrul Islam added.

