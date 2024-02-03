Transport
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Sat Feb 3, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 10:04 PM

Finish terminal works at Sylhet airport

Demand speakers at event
Photo: Collected

Speakers today demanded the completion of terminal works at Sylhet Osmani International Airport to make way for more international flights.

They also demanded to initiate the construction of double-gauge railway track from Sylhet to Akhaura and a six-lane Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The demands were made by locals and expatriates of the district at a views-exchange meeting held in conference hall in the afternoon.

The programme was jointly organised by Sylhet Bibhag Ganodabi Parishad, Sylhet Bibhag Unnayan Sangram Parishad, Jalalabad Probashi Kalyan Parishad and Sylhet Bibhag Ganodabi Forum. It was presided over by Prof Shafiqur Rahman, general secretary of Sylhet Bibhag Gonodabi Parishad.

They also called upon the government to address the issue of harassment faced by incoming expatriates at airports.

Azimur Rahman Borhan, general secretary of Sylhet Bibhag Unnayan Parishad USA, and Mashudul Haque Sanu, president of Sylhet Bibhag Gonodabi Parishad USA, were present as guests.

