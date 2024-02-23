Ferry rescued from Padma after 12 hours

A ferry that ran aground on a shoal in the Padma last night was rescued 12 hours later this morning.

The ferry was brought to Dhawapara Ghat around 9:00am on Friday.

On Thursday night, the K-type ferry, Kamalia, started its journey from Pabna's Nazirganj Ghat with 10 cars and several passengers to Rajbari's Dhawapara Ghat. Later, at around 8:30pm, it got stuck in the middle of the river, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting BIWTC officials.

Md Mohiuddin Rasel, BIWTC Nazirganj-Dhawapara route manager, told The Daily Star that the ferry ran aground as it drifted 50 feet away from the main channel.

"Rescue vessels Khonika and a tugboat of BIWTA brought the ferry to Dhwapara ghat around 9:00am today," Rasel added.

There were no reports of casualties and damages, officials said.

BIWTA dredging units have already commenced dredging work in the affected areas to restore navigability, officials say.