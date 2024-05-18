Faridpur-Magura: BR to extend rail line to Jhenaidah

Bangladesh Railway is planning to extend the under-construction Faridpur-Magura rail line to Jhenaidah to connect it with the existing rail network.

The chief engineer's office of BR (west zone) has already formed a committee to assess the project, officials said.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim announced today that the rail line will be extended to Kaliganj in Jhenaidah via Magura.

He said this while visiting the project site at Magura part.

In May 2018, the government approved a Tk 1,202.49 crore project to construct a rail line from Faridpur's Madhukhali to Magura. Initiated without a feasibility study, it was initially scheduled for completion by April 2022.

However, the deadline has been revised twice, now set for December 2025, with an anticipated cost increase of Tk 290 crore as the project authorities have requested additional funds.

The project has been delayed due to lengthy land acquisition process and the contractor's request to increase the contract price and change the specification for some materials, according to BR officials.

Project Director Ashadul Haque said land-related issues at the Magura end are expected to be resolved within two months, as the minister discussed the matter with Magura's deputy commissioner yesterday.

He said the project had achieved 50.5 percent progress by April this year and expressed optimism about completing it by December 2025.