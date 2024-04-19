Ensuring Road Safety: Lowest outcome from highest committees

Two locally-made three-wheelers plying the Buriganga bridge-2 in the capital’s Badamtali yesterday afternoon. In 2015, the government banned all three-wheelers on 22 major highways, and many committees at different times devised several plans to enforce it, but to no avail. Three-wheelers, including Nosimon and Korimon, have now become a common sight on this bridge. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

The government has three high-powered committees to ensure roads are safe. These committees meet, though infrequently, and make almost identical decisions. And those decisions rarely come to fruition.

To sum it up, these committees make little difference to the efforts to bring discipline in the road transport sector. And meanwhile, crashes continue to claim hundreds of lives and leave many others with life-changing injuries every month.

As is the case whenever major crashes happen, these committees seem to have woken up after 29 people died in two accidents over the last few days.

Different government agencies have also intensified their drives against errant motorists and risky vehicles.

Road safety campaigner Ilias Kanchan said, "These committees make decisions. But there is no dedicated body to implement those or monitor how the decisions are implemented. As a result, most of the decisions gather dust while roads remain unsafe."

On Tuesday, a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup in Faridpur claimed 15 lives. Five of the victims were of a family. The bus had no route permit, fitness certificate and tax token, while the pickup carried people illegally.

On Wednesday, a truck ploughed through several vehicles near a toll plaza in Jhalakathi, killing 14 and injuring 12. The man driving the truck had no valid licence.

Road crashes and deaths saw a 60.28 percent and 40.33 percent rise in the first three months of this year compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

INACTIVE COMMITTEES

National Road Safety Council (NRSC), was formed in 1995 to ensure road safety. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is its chairman while several other ministers, including those of home and rail, top government and police officials and transport leaders are its members.

The council, a top policy making body on road safety, is supposed to sit every six months or as per the will of the chairman.

The council held its last and 29th meeting on November 15, 2022, and decided that the authorities will "closely monitor" five national highways to stop operation of the illegal three-wheelers.

Three-wheelers were banned on 22 major highways in August 2015. The 28th meeting of NRSC held on February 18, 2021, decided that the authorities would register three-wheelers in order to control them.

However, operation of such vehicles on highways is rampant and authority has not initiated a system to bring them under registration.

Three-wheelers are believed to be a major reason behind the rise in crashes.

Contacted, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, also the member secretary of the council, said the council members would meet soon because the road transport minister has set the time and date.

In February 2014, the government formed the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety. Obaidul Quader, then communications minister, was made the convener of the seven-minister committee.

The committee was supposed to take measures for removing markets and other commercial establishments on or by national and regional highways and stopping operations of locally made three-wheelers known as Nasimon and Karimon, reads the Cabinet Division circular from February 13, 2014.

Sixteen top government officials and police were supposed to assist the committee. The committee did not hold any meeting in the last few years, sources at road transport and bridges ministry said.

A high-powered taskforce led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was formed in October 2019 to execute 111 recommendations given by a government-commissioned committee for reducing crashes and bringing discipline on roads.

Secretaries of different ministries, top police officials, transport leaders and experts and road safety campaigners were made members of the committee.

The taskforce held its seventh and last meeting on May 17 last year. One of the decisions of the meeting was to take initiative for giving appointment letters to the drivers, helpers and conductors of the commercial vehicles.

Interestingly, the taskforce had taken the same decision at its second meeting in December 2020. The issue was discussed in the following three meetings as well.

But the decision has not been implemented.

The taskforce, in its meetings, discussed and took decisions about stopping service charge outside of terminals.

But the decision has not been implemented.

The government in 1985 formed the Road Transport Advisory Council (RTAC) for solving problems in the road transport sector.

Formed under Motor Vehicle Ordinance-1983, the council was led by the road transport and bridges minister and also comprised top bureaucrats, police officials and transport leaders.

The committee was abolished after the enforcement of Road Transport Act-2018 from November 2019, as the Motor Vehicle Ordinance was repealed with the new law came into force, Mahbub-E-Rabbani, director (road safety) BRTA told this correspondent.

Interestingly, the council in its last meeting held in August 2018, decided to strictly enforce the ban on three-wheelers and other slow vehicles on highways.

Ilias Kanchan, a member of both the taskforce and NRSC, said these bodies took decisions and instructed different ministries to implement those.

He recommended establishing a dedicated management board for implementing the decisions.

The BRTA chairman, also a member of the taskforce, said the following meeting of the taskforce was postponed twice for different reasons.

DRIVES INTENSIFIED

Meanwhile, BRTA has written to local administration and police to intensify drive against errant vehicles and drivers to reduce road crashes, the BRTA chairman told The Daily Star yesterday.

The agency on Wednesday also wrote to its field offices to contact the district administrations for carrying out mobile courts to reduce road crashes, he said.

"The mobile court drives will continue until further notice. The drive will continue even on weekends," he added.