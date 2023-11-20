Enact new road safety law as per UN strategy

Speakers tell roundtable

Speakers at a seminar yesterday demanded that the government enact a new road safety law, following the strategy devised by the United Nations to reduce road crashes.

They also emphasised proper implementation of the law and raising awareness among people to curb road crashes.

Bangladesh Orthopaedic Society and National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh organised the seminar at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

Following an initiative of Road Safety Coalition of Bangladesh, they also arranged a procession to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which was observed yesterday.

Speaking at the seminar, Prof Khandakar Abdul Awal Rizvi, secretary general of National Heart Foundation, said although road accident data varies, it is a fact that people are killed in road accidents.

But this is preventable, so there is a necessity to enact a road safety act like in developed countries, following the strategy devised by the UN.

Simin Hossain Rimi, chair of the parliamentary standing committee on cultural affairs ministry, said proper implementation of law has to be ensured to prevent road accidents.

"Besides, we have to be aware and willing to follow law," said Rimi, also a presidium member of Awami League.

With NITOR Director Prof Kazi Shamim Uzzaman in the chair, country coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator Shariful Alam and Bangladesh Orthopedic Society President Prof Monayem Hossain, also spoke at the event.