Elevated expressway: Filling up part of Hatirjheel raises waterlogging risk

Large pillars and scaffolding rise from what was once a part of Hatirjheel. Over 10 acres of the waterbody has been filled with sand as part of the the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Cranes, excavators, and now temporary offices occupy the site. The place has been cordoned off with barricades. Authorities claim the filling was necessary to construct 41 pillars for the expressway, but environmentalists warn this could exacerbate the city’s waterlogging woes. The photos were taken yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

If you're wondering whether Dhaka's waterlogging woes have worsened recently, you're not alone. Many residents share your concerns -- and for good reason. Over the past 17 months, more than 10 acres of Hatirjheel Lake, behind the Sonargaon hotel, have been filled with sand as part of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project, further straining the capital's already inadequate drainage system and heightening the risk of severe waterlogging.

Authorities claim the filling was necessary to construct 41 pillars for the expressway, but environmentalists and locals warn that this could exacerbate the city's flooding issues.

Despite warnings from experts, the Prime Minister's Office granted permission in April last year to fill parts of Hatirjheel. According to Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan, finalised in 2022, no water bodies in the metropolitan region should be filled. Environmentalists argue that the sand-filling operation violates the Environment Conservation (Amendment) Act 2010.

Yet, Rajuk and the Department of Environment, which were supposed to safeguard water bodies, remained largely silent on the issue.

Contacted, sources within these two government bodies said they could not say anything against the decision as it directly came from the then premier's office.

Delays Due to Financial, Legal Disputes

Nobody could say when the lake will be restored or how long would a portion remain filled with sand.

Misbahil Mokar Rabin, project coordinator of the First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited, acknowledged that the project has faced delays due to financial and legal disputes among stakeholders, causing work to stall for over eight months.

"Progress has been minimal because of these delays. If work resumes fully, the Hatirjheel section could be completed within eight months," Rabin said.

"Since the lake is very narrow along the expressway route, we had no choice but to fill part of it to complete the construction," he added.

EXPERTS WORRIED

Professor Mujibur Rahman, former BUET professor and a member of the feasibility study team for the Hatirjheel restoration project, called the sand-filling operation dangerous.

"This canal, designated as a floodplain in the Dhaka Metropolitan Development Plan, is essential for water retention," he said. "Filling it with sand disrupts the lake's natural water flow and reduces its capacity to absorb excess rainwater, especially during the monsoon."

He warned this could increase waterlogging in localities like Dilu Road, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, Moghbazar, and Tejgaon. The sand-filling also threatens Hatirjheel's biodiversity by damaging aquatic plants, fish habitats, and bird nesting areas, he added.

Locals are already feeling the impact.

Kamal Hossain, a resident of Dilu Road, Didar Uddin of Tejgaon and Azharul Islam of Moghbazar said waterlogging has worsened since the lake was filled.

At least a dozen others echoed them.

Urgent Intervention Needed

Adil Mohammed Khan, professor at Jahangirnagar University's Urban and Regional Planning Department, urged the interim government to intervene. "Hatirjheel has been filled without proper planning. I urge the government to take immediate action and develop a plan to protect Hatirjheel and its water bodies," he said.