Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train tickets from June 2

Bangladesh Railway will begin selling advance train tickets from June 2 to ensure a hassle-free journey ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Tickets for June 12 will be sold on June 2, while tickets for June 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be sold on June 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

All tickets will be sold online like previous occasions. Sale of tickets for trains of western zone will start at 8:00am, while eastern zone at 2:00pm.

BR will also operate 10 pairs of special trains, two more than the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The authority will start selling return tickets from June 10. On that day, BR will sell return ticket of June 20. Return tickets for June 21, 22, 23 and 24 will be sold on June 11, 12, 13 and 14 respectively.

BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali announced the schedule at a press conference at Rail Bhaban yesterday.

He said they have prepared the plan considering that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 17.

A total of 366 pairs of trains -- including 104 intercity ones -- will provide service during the Eid rush, apart from the 10 pairs of special trains, he added.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said they have been able to control ticket scalping but it is still there. "We are working on the issue," he added.

Replying to a question, he said they were able to maintain train schedule during the last Eid, except for the last day. "We are hopeful about better management this time," he noted.

Replying to another question, he said they could not increase the rail fleet due to shortage of manpower and carriages.

Railways Ministry's Acting Secretary Mohammed Yasin also spoke at the programme.