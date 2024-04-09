Eid journey: Tk 1.81 crore toll collected on Padma Bridge in first 8 hours

No traffic jam on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

A total of 18,733 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge in the first eight hours today as people leave Dhaka for the southern districts ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Over Tk 1.81 crore toll was collected from vehicles on Padma Bridge from 6:00am to 2:00pm today, said Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of Padma Bridge Site Office.

Tk 1.13 crore was collected at the Mawa end, Amirul told our Munshiganj correspondent.

He said, "Toll is collected through seven booths at the Mawa end. A total 13,886 vehicles, including 5,861 motorcycles, crossed the bridge in eight hours. On the other hand, 4,847 vehicles, including 313 motorcycles, passed through the Jajira end. Separate lane was fixed for motorcycles for smooth movement of vehicles."

Meanwhile, although there was some pressure on the Munshiganj part of on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway this morning, the traffic became normal from noon, he said.

Although there was some congestion of vehicles at the toll plaza of the bridge in the morning, the toll collection continued uninterrupted at seven booths of the Padma Bridge and every vehicle was able to cross the bridge smoothly, Amirul added.

Tofail Hossain Sarkar, additional superintendent of police ( Srinagar circle) in Munshiganj, said vehicular movement on the highway was normal throughout the day. Toll is being collected swiftly at seven booths of the Padma Bridge. There was no news of any traffic jam or hassle on the highway.

Additional police have been deployed at different points on the highway to ensure smooth movement of Eid holidaymakers, the official added.