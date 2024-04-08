Eid journey to north gets easier

Bridge minister opens three new overpasses and a bridge on Saturday

Eid holidaymakers’ journey to the north has been relatively hassle-free this year as there is no major tailback on roads. The photo was taken from Mulibari Overpass in Sirajganj Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

People heading to the northern part of the country to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at their village homes have been experiencing a relatively hassle-free journey this year, thanks to the authorities concerned for their timely taken initiatives.

With the Eid is just a few days away and being gripped with constant fear and unknown tension, homebound passenger witnessing a hassle-free journey towards different northern districts this year.

Sources said in order to ease the heavy pressure of vehicles three new overpasses and a newly constructed bridge under the Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone have been opened on Saturday to bring more comfort for the home goers ahead of this Eid.

The four newly opened establishments include 39-metre-long Mulibari overpass, 3-metre-long Pachlia overpass, 35-metre-long Dadpur overpass and a 56-metre-long bridge at Datiya on the western part of the Bangabandhu Bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the three new overpasses and the bridge virtually from the secretariat on Saturday morning.

The newly inaugurated overpasses and bridge will ease the hassle of the homebound passengers to different northern district ahead of Eid this year, Project Director of SASEK-2 Project Mohammad Mahabubur Rahman said.

The newly inaugurated overpasses and bridge are opened for vehicular movement since Saturday, Officer in Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station Abdul Kader Jilani said.

Pressure of passenger-carrying vehicles are increasing every moment since Friday, the OC said.

"About 1,800 to 2,000 vehicles have been crossing the Bangabandhu Bridge for different northern districts in every two hours," OC Jilani said.

Although movements of vehicles carrying homebound-passengers have been increasing every hour, no hassle is seen in the highways this year due to timely taken necessary initiatives, OC of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Mohammad Abdul Wadud said.

Around 850 members of different law enforcing agencies are currently performing their duties on the highways since Thursday to keep the journey smooth and hassle-free, he said.

Alongside the regular force, members of community police are also working for a safer journey for the homebound passengers, added the OC.

While talking, bus driver Milton Hossain said, "I haven't seen any hassle or trouble on the highway in the last two days."