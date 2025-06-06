Eid homegoers face severe traffic jam on Dhaka-Barishal road

Passengers travelling from Dhaka to Barishal by road ahead of Eid-ul-Azha have been facing severe traffic congestion, especially after crossing the Padma Bridge.

The situation remained critical from yesterday morning until midnight, which was also acknowledged by the highway police on duty. The officials suspected that it will continue today.

The holiday makers said that the bottleneck began a little after Bhanga intersection, where the highway narrows and becomes clogged with three-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and locally modified vehicles (human haulers and trolley vans). These vehicles, plying the highway violating regulations, drastically slowed down traffic and stretched travel time beyond the usual duration.

While the Dhaka-Barishal trip via Padma Bridge should ideally take around three and a half hours, commuters found themselves stuck on the road for six to seven hours. The unruly movement of slow-moving vehicles on the highway worsened the situation, causing delay for thousands.

Sabuj Mia, a businessman who travelled with his family on a Hanif Paribahan bus, said, "We boarded the bus from Gulistan at 7:00am and reached Barishal at 1:30pm. The bus remained standstill at several points due to long traffic jams. It was exhausting."

This reporter also experienced the journey firsthand. The bus departed from Gulistan at 7:00am yesterday and reached Barishal around 1:00pm. While the journey usually takes under four hours, a two-kilometre tailback at the Padma Bridge toll plaza alone took about 40 minutes to clear. Further delays occurred at Babubazar and Keraniganj on the Dhaka exit route.

From Bhanga to Barishal, countless three-wheelers and battery-run vehicles swarmed the highway, violating traffic rules and significantly slowing down movement, according to witnesses.

Anwara Begum, a garment worker from Dhaka, said her 8:00am bus reached Barishal after six hours. "Earlier I used to take the launch to Barishal. This time I took the bus thinking it would be faster, but it took six to seven hours," she lamented.

Prof Imranul Hakim, former principal of Brojomohan College, said, "We boarded bus around 6:30pm from Dhaka, but it departed at 8:00pm. Now it's nearly 2:00am and we are still stuck in Batajor. Someone please rescue us."

He later said that he reached around 4:00am earlier today.

Passengers also reported heavy congestion between Bhurghata and Gouranadi, stretching over three to four kilometres. Before entering Barishal city, long tailbacks were observed from Gariyaar Par to Kashipur intersections.

A traffic sergeant stationed at Nathullabad in Barishal said most long-distance buses from Dhaka arrived at the Nathullabad Bus Terminal in the morning after being stuck in overnight congestion.

Passengers reported an intermittent tailback stretching 10 to 15 kilometres from Bhurghata to Rahmatpur which seemed to worsen as time passed.

Enamul, supervisor of BMF Paribahan, said, "Thursday and today, we saw the highest number of passengers. Due to excess demand, many small vehicles entered the highway to carry people, worsening the traffic."

Gouranadi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Aminur Rahman said, "We've been working to manage the situation, but there was an abnormal rush of vehicles from early Thursday."

He added that a Green Line bus broke down in Batajor, worsening the jam, and the sudden influx of three-wheelers on the highway intensified the gridlock.

"We are helpless to take action against the slow moving vehicles, as we are busy controlling the traffic movement. We also have manpower limitations," he added.

The launch journey during Eid vacation

In contrast to the rush on highways, travelling on launches has remained relatively peaceful. This morning, at least 13 launches arrived in Barishal from Dhaka. Although these vessels carried a fair number of passengers, there was no overwhelming crowd, according to those on board. Only the Kirtankhola-12 failed to arrive due to engine trouble.

Many families chose to travel by water to avoid the hassle of road congestion.

Mainul Islam, a passenger from Mymensingh, said he specifically opted for launch travel to steer clear of the highway chaos.

"The journey was smooth, and I didn't face any trouble," he said.

Selim Reza, joint director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and river port officer in Barishal, said about a decline in launch passengers since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

However, he noted that Eid usually brings a modest increase in numbers.

"Given the extended Eid-ul-Azha holidays, we do not expect excessive passenger pressure this time. Still, we've kept six launches ready as part of our special service," he said.

Reza also emphasised the authorities' commitment to passenger safety. "Ensuring safety is always our top priority, and this time will be no different," he added.

Special launch services will run from June 3 to June 14 to accommodate Eid travellers.