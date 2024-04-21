Eid Holiday: Road crashes, casualties jump

Reports Jatri Kalyan Samity

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity reported a significant increase in road crashes, fatalities, and injuries during this year's Eid travel compared to last year.

This year, between April 4 and April 18, at least 407 people died and 1,398 were injured in 399 road crashes.

This represents a 31.25 percent increase in crashes, a 24.08 percent increase in deaths, and a staggering 147.43 percent increase in injuries compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Last year, during the same timeframe, there were 328 fatalities and 565 injuries from 304 road accidents.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, the organization's secretary general, revealed this information at a press conference held yesterday at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The data was compiled from media reports and information on injured patients admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

Causes of Road Crashes

The Jatri Kalyan Samity identified six key factors contributing to the rise in road accidents, including the operation of motorcycles on national highways, lack of proper road signs and markings on many national highways, faulty road design, and operation of vehicles unfit for the road.

To address these issues, the organisation proposed ten recommendations, including banning the import and use of motorcycles and easy bikes, scrapping outdated vehicles, and initiatives to train and license more drivers.

Bikes Top Cause of Fatalities

Similar to previous years, motorcycle accidents were the most common and deadliest type of crash.

At least 165 people died and 240 were injured in 198 motorcycle-related accidents, accounting for 31.25 percent of all crashes and causing 40.54 percent of all fatalities.

Mozammel Chowdhury attributed the rise in accidents partly to a 20 percent increase in people travelling home for Eid this year due to a longer vacation period.

He acknowledged the improvements made to road, rail, and waterway infrastructure over the past 15 years.

However, he highlighted concerns regarding increased vehicle speeds due to improved infrastructure, lack of skilled drivers, poor quality vehicles, and inadequate safety infrastructure.

Furthermore, Chowdhury pointed to corrupt practices in law enforcement that allow unfit and illegal vehicles to operate. This, he argued, creates chaos on the roads and contributes significantly to accidents.

The organisation urged the government to take stricter measures, including, banning the operation of unfit vehicles, prohibiting passengers from riding on trucks, and eliminating irregularities in traffic law enforcement.

By addressing these issues, the Jatri Kalyan Samity hopes to improve road safety and prevent future tragedies during Eid travels.