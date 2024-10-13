DSCC promises improvement in road conditions by Nov

Aiming to ensure smooth roads from next month, most of the repair works of different potholes and unfit roads under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have already been completed and the rest will be done by the end of October.

DSCC Administrator Md Nazrul Islam came up with the information while talking to reporters today.

"Our main target is to alleviate the sufferings of city dwellers. Following the directions from Local Government Advisor AF Hassan Arif and the relentless efforts of our engineering department, we have successfully repaired many potholes and big holes and the remaining works will be completed within this month, and from next month, city dwellers will start seeing the benefits," he said.

He also mentioned that some roads would undergo reconstruction once the rainy season ends.

"Currently, we are focusing on making the roads fit for traffic and we will reconstruct some roads as necessary after the monsoon," he added.

In preparation for larger construction and reconstruction projects, tenders have already been invited, said the DSCC administrator.

Full-scale construction, rebuilding, and thorough repairs will commence after the monsoon season ends, bringing long-term benefits to city residents, he said.

After noticing the extensive damage to roads caused by excessive rainfall in August and September and public suffering, the adviser Hassan Arif personally inspected the Lalbagh area on September 28.

During the visit, he instructed authorities to conduct repairs on all damaged roads, including those in Lalbagh.

Following the directives, the DSCC took the initiative and its administrator, Nazrul Islam, promptly instructed the engineering department to take necessary action.

To ensure smooth progress, he has been supervising the repair works even on holidays, providing necessary instructions, it said.

So far, roads near the Secretariat, Syed Nazrul Islam Avenue, Mirpur Road, Dhakeshwari Main Road, Education Board area, Lalbagh Road, Nilkhet Road, Kataban Road, Babupura Road, Hatirpool Bazaar road, Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Avenue, Shahbagh intersection, Palashi to Shaheed Minar, Science Lab intersection, TSC, Doyel Chattar, Bailey Road, Shantinagar, Dhanmondi 13/A and 5/A, Palashi area, Rajarbagh Road, Shahjahanpur intersection, Fakirapool, Dainik Bangla, Outer Circular Road, Zero Point to Bangabhaban, Motijheel Shapla Chattar to Ittefaq intersection, Tatipara crossing, Jatrabari to Dholai Par Road, Dhallpur to Sayedabad area, Joykali temple, Hatkhola Road, and several other roads have been repaired.

The remaining roads will be repaired soon.