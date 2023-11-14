Discrepancy in documents: Biman offloads 45 Canada-bound passengers

Biman recently prevented 45 passengers, heading for a wedding in Canada, from boarding a flight after finding "inconsistency in their documents".

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, said, "Biman sent an e-mail to the Canadian authorities as there was a discrepancy in the documents. Later, Canada's Delhi Visa Authority told us that the passengers had fraudulently obtained visas."

Biman in a release today said 74 passengers on November 6 departed for Dhaka from Sylhet in a Biman flight.

Among them, a significant number of passengers had a connecting flight to Toronto (Biman flight BG305).

Biman officials at the airport reviewed the information of the passengers and found that 45 of them were travelling to Canada to attend a wedding on the invitation of one person.

Out of suspicion, they sent the documents to the Passport Control Unit (PCU) in Dhaka for immediate review.

When PCU sent the documents to the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) in Delhi for verification, they first said that the information was correct.

As a result, boarding cards were issued to the passengers from Sylhet and they reached Dhaka.

In the meantime, CBSA again informed that they found discrepancy regarding the passengers' accommodation. As per documents, they showed a rented house for their accommodation even though they are supposed to stay at a hotel.

According to Canadian law, that many people cannot stay at a rented house as it is mentioned as a fire code violation.

Later, all the 45 passengers were offloaded from the Toronto flight.

The details of the passengers were sent to CBSA through the PCU in Dhaka and the CBSA informed that the visas of the said passengers have been sent to the Canadian immigration authorities. They said they will inform the passengers by email after further verification.Biman officials explained the development to the passengers and they left the airport on their own afterwards.

Biman authorities said if a passenger does not have proper documents or for such violation, the Canadian authorities could impose a fine of up to 3,200-20,000 Canadian dollars per passenger on the airlines concerned.