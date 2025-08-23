Dhobaura–M’singh road in a sorry state

The 30-kilometre stretch from Mymensingh's Dhobaura to Tarakanda has become almost unusable, causing immense suffering for thousands of people who travel on the road.

The 45-kilometre Mymensingh-Dhobaura road, passing through Tarakanda and Phulpur, is the only road connecting the area, particularly for Dhobaura residents. But numerous potholes along the route have made journeys risky, costly, and time-consuming.

Md Abul Hossain, a local journalist, said with no alternate route to reach Mymensingh city, commuters are forced to risk their lives daily. A journey that previously took an hour now requires over two hours, he added.

The plight of patients referred to Mymensingh for better treatment from Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex is particularly severe. Patients and their attendants not only face life-threatening risks during the trip but also pay double fares due to the poor condition of the road, he said.

The broken road has also increased the cost of transporting agricultural products. "We produce different kinds of vegetables and crops, but the carrying cost has gone up sharply due to the state of the road," said Md Liakat Ali, a farmer of Kalsinsur village.

Arif Hossain, a pick-up driver, echoed him.

Khokon Pahloan, proprietor of Pahloan Enterprise at Dhobaura Bazar, said, "We have to pay extra fare and spend additional hours transporting goods, and the problem has worsened this year."

Md Shafiqul Islam Mondal, LGED upazila engineer in Dhobaura, said the 30-kilometre road passes through three upazilas -- Dhobaura, Phulpur, and Tarakanda. The nine-kilometre portion in Dhobaura is comparatively in good condition, he claimed.

Salman Rahman Rasel, LGED executive engineer in Mymensingh, said repair work has already been initiated.

Admitting the poor state of the road, he said the department does not receive the required funds every season, which has contributed to its current condition. A proposal for massive repair work has been submitted, and the work could start by November this year, he added.

Md Uzzal Hosen, Dhobaura UNO, said the issue has been raised in the district coordination meeting. LGED engineers have been contacted and assured that the road will be repaired soon to alleviate the ongoing sufferings of the people.