Dhaka's rail link with northern dists restored after 2 hours

Rail communication between Dhaka and the northern region of the country was restored after a two-hour suspension caused by a truck breakdown near the Sonakhali rail crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur.

The paddy-laden truck got stuck on the Kaliakoir-Dhamrai road close to the railway tracks around 9:00am, said Nadir Uz-Zaman, a sub-inspector of Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Outpost.

Following the incident, train service with the northern districts from Dhaka got suspended and the Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express was stranded at Mirzapur Railway Station in Tangail.

However, the truck which broke down was removed from the tracks around 11:00am, the SI said.