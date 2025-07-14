Transport
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:54 PM

Dhaka's rail link with northern dists restored after 2 hours

Rail service to resume on limited scale
Representational image

Rail communication between Dhaka and the northern region of the country was restored after a two-hour suspension caused by a truck breakdown near the Sonakhali rail crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur.

The paddy-laden truck got stuck on the Kaliakoir-Dhamrai road close to the railway tracks around 9:00am, said Nadir Uz-Zaman, a sub-inspector of Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Outpost.

Following the incident, train service with the northern districts from Dhaka got suspended and the Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express was stranded at Mirzapur Railway Station in Tangail.

However, the truck which broke down was removed from the tracks around 11:00am, the SI said.

