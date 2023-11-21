Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts restored after 9 hours

Rail communication between Dhaka and the northern parts of the country was restored this afternoon after being suspended for more than nine hours following the derailment of Rangpur Express train in Tangail early today.

Sub-Inspector Akbar Ali, in-charge of Gharinda Railway Police in Tangail, said a rescue train came to the spot from Dhaka at 10:20am and rescued the derailed compartment of the train at 1:53pm.

The Rangpur Express train later left for Dhaka at 2:30pm, reports our local correspondent.

The derailment took place at Bethair Tarabari area near Gharinda Railway Station around 5:00am, said Rezaul Karim, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station.

The train from Rangpur was approaching Tangail Railway Station, when suddenly the baggage carriage near the front of the train derailed. As a result, rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal was suspended, he said.