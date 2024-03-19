Dhaka's rail link with north resumes 5hrs after Tangail derailment

Train movement between Dhaka and northern parts of the country resumed early today around five hours after a compartment of "Panchagarh Express" derailed at the Bangabandhu Bridge Purbo Rail Station in Tangail.

Khairul Islam, master of the rail station, confirmed the matter, saying that train operation normalised around 3:00am when a rescue train removed the derailed compartment from the tracks.

Earlier, around 10:00pm last night, the compartment of the Dhaka-bound "Panchagarh Express" derailed when it started running after a stopover at the station.

The derailment left several trains stranded.