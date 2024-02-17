Transport
Transport

Dhaka's rail link with most part halted for an hour as crane falls on track

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:14 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:29 AM

Railway operations between Dhaka and most part of the country remained suspended for an hour this morning after a crane used for Dhaka Elevated Expressway project fell on a rail track near FDC gate in Karwan Bazar.

The incident took place around 6:40am and the operations remained suspended till 7:30am, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

