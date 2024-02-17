Dhaka's rail link with most part halted for an hour as crane falls on track

Railway operations between Dhaka and most part of the country remained suspended for an hour this morning after a crane used for Dhaka Elevated Expressway project fell on a rail track near FDC gate in Karwan Bazar.

The incident took place around 6:40am and the operations remained suspended till 7:30am, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.