Dhaka's rail connectivity with north, southwest regions snapped

Dhaka's rail connectivity of north and southwest regions was snapped today due to the engine failure of Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express.

The engine broke down in the Sonakhali area under the jurisdiction of Kaliakair Police Station, Hanif Ali, station master of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station, confirmed The Daily Star.

Around 6:40pm, he said, rail traffic between north and south-western regions of Dhaka has come to a halt temporarily. An engine is coming from Dhaka. Once it is replaced, the rail traffic will become normal.