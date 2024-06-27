Transport
Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 10:12 PM

Dhaka-Tangail route: Rail connectivity restored after 4 hrs

Dhaka rail connectivity snapped

Dhaka's rail connectivity of north and southwest regions was restored tonight, hours after it was snapped due to the engine failure of Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express.

The engine broke down in the Sonakhali area under the jurisdiction of Kaliakair Police Station 4:40pm, Hanif Ali, station master of Joydebpur Junction Railway Station, confirmed The Daily Star.

The engine was removed around 8:50pm and the Kurigram Express stuck on the rail line left for Dhaka.

Sirajul Islam, assistant engineer at Joydebpur Junction, said once the engine was removed, the train movement was normal.

