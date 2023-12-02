Dhaka-Tangail rail link fully restored after eight hours

Rail communication on the Dhaka-Tangail railway was fully restored this morning after eight hours of disruption following the derailment of a train in Gazipur.

The train services became normal around 8:00am, Joydevpur Junction Station Master Hanif Ali told The Daily Star.

Around midnight, the engine of Kurigram Express, which was heading towards Kurigram, veered off the track on line number three of Joydevpur railway junction, the station master said.

As line number one and two were operational, there was no major disruption of train movement, he added.

The Kurigram Express left Dhaka for Kurigram around 11:00pm yesterday, the station master said.