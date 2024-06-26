Dhaka-Sylhet rail link snapped

Sylhet's rail communication with Dhaka and other parts of the country was cut off this evening after the Sylhet-bound Paharika Express train derailed in Fenchuganj.

"Two compartments of the train veered off the track on the Moglabazar-Maizgaon section around 7:00pm, halting train movement," said Md Nurul Islam, manager of Sylhet Railway Station.

Sylhet-bound Kalni Express and Jayantika Express trains from Dhaka got stuck following the derailment, he added.

Necessary measures are being taken to normalise the train movement, added the manager.