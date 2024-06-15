Dhaka-Mymensingh route: Passengers suffer at Chandana

Passengers suffered immensely tonight at the Chandana intersection in Gazipur due to dozens of makeshift stalls set up on one side of the highway.

On the other hand, many long-haul buses were standing in rows waiting for passengers, causing tailbacks, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

While visiting the spot, this correspondent was met with some hostility as a shopkeeper said, "Don't take pictures … Then they'll not allow us to do business on the road anymore. We just want to earn a few extra bucks before Eid."

Samad Mia, a passenger of Enam Paribahan bound for Mymensingh, said, "We have been sitting at the intersection for half an hour. The bus did not even move an inch. When we asked the driver, he said he will not go unless all the seats are filled."

Around 11:00pm, he told The Daily Star that he got on the bus around 8:00pm at Kapasia.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (Traffic North) Ashok Kumar Barman said there was no traffic jam during the day.

However, as the day progressed, the number of passengers and buses increased, adding to traffic.