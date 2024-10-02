Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume after more than eight hours

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:23 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:27 PM
Photo: Collected

Rail communication on Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed today eight and a half an hours after its suspension following the derailment of a train in Gafargaon of Mymensingh.

Train movement resumed around 5:40am, our local correspondent reports quoting Mymensingh Railway Station Superintendent Nazmul Haque Khan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least four trains -- two from Dhaka and two others from Mymensingh -- were stuck at Gafargaon Railway Station until the derailed compartment was salvaged, the railway official said.

The train service between Dhaka and Mymensingh remained halted since 9:20pm last night as a compartment of the Dewanganj-bound Brahmaputra Express from Dhaka veered off the rail tracks near Dhala station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পোশাক শ্রমিক
|শিল্পখাত

গাজীপুরে পোশাক শ্রমিকদের ঢাকা-টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়ক অবরোধ, ১২ কারখানায় ছুটি

গাজীপুর শিল্প পুলিশের সহকারী পুলিশ সুপার মোশাররফ হোসেন দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে জানান, টঙ্গী এলাকায় কারখানায় স্থিতিশীল থাকলেও গাজীপুর মহানগরে পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক নেই।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের হামলার জবাব দিতে আলোচনায় ইসরায়েল-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

২ ঘণ্টা আগে