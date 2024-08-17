Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link restored after 7 hours

Train service on Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed early today after seven hours of suspension following derailment of Padma Express in Gazipur.

The train movement resumed around 3:45am, Hanif Ali, railway station master of Joydebpur Junction, told our local correspondent.

The rail service on the route was suspended around 8:45pm yesterday after a compartment of Dhaka-bound Padma Express derailed at Salna in Gazipur's Sadar upazila, our local correspondent reports.

The incident took place at Salna when the intercity train from Rajshahi was heading towards Joydebpur Junction, said Hanif Ali, railway station master of the junction.

Following the derailment, movement of Teesta Express, Jamalpur Express, Agnibina Express, Mohanganj Express, Jamuna Express, Mohua Express and Haor Express on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route remained suspended, Sreepur Railway Officer Saidur said.

A relief train reached the spot around 12:00am today and then removed the derailed compartment, the official said.