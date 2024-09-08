Dhaka-M’singh train services halted as locals form human chain on tracks in Rajendrapur

Locals halted a passenger train and formed a human chain on the railway tracks at Rajendrapur Railway Station of Gazipur today, demanding that trains stop at the station.

As a result, train movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route was suspended when the report was filed till 11:45am.

Joydebpur Junction Railway Police Inspector Setabor Rahaman told The Daily Star that locals stopped a train at Rajendrapur around 10:40am, demanding that all commuter trains stop there.

Sreepur Railway Junction Station Master Shafiqur Rahman told The Daily Star that the Dhaka-bound Jamalpur commuter left Sreepur station around 10:30am. When it reached Rajendrapur, the protesters stopped the train and formed a human chain on the tracks, he said.

The Brahmaputra commuter train has been stuck at Sreepur junction due to the suspension of train movement on the route, he added.