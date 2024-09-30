Dhaka-Jashore rail route via Padma Bridge to be ready by Nov: officials

The Dhaka-Jashore rail line via Padma Bridge is expected to be ready for operations by late November, said Bangladesh Railway officials.

The development came as the government inspector of Bangladesh Railway (GIBR) completed a two-day inspection of the line from Bhanga to Jashore today.

Any new rail line needs to get a nod from the GIBR before launching operations.

Upon receiving the GIBR report, the project authority will rectify the faults, if any, on the tracks or stations, and then GIBR will give the final approval to operate trains.

"We hope to handover the project to the railway authority for rail movement in late November," Samima Nasrin, deputy director of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, told The Daily Star today.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) is constructing the 169km broad-gauge single-line from Dhaka to Jashore via Padma Bridge at a cost of Tk 39,247 crore.

This is the biggest project for BR in terms of cost, and over half of the cost is being provided by China as a loan.

The original deadline for the project was June 2022 and the latest deadline was June this year.

The Dhaka-Bhanga section of the line was opened in October last year and five trains are being operated through this section.

The project tenure has already been extended up to June 2025.

Samima Nasrin said all the work from the Bhanga-Jashore section has been completed and BR General Manager (West) Mamunul Islam, who is also discharging as GIBR, inspected the line yesterday and today.

She said they would take some more time to complete the works of Bhanga Junction and TT Para Underpass.

Once the under-construction rail line becomes functional, the distance between Dhaka and Jashore will decrease by 200km, cutting the travel time in half. Currently, it takes over eight hours to reach Jashore.

The line will directly connect the country's two biggest seaports -- Chattogram and Mongla.