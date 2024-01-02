Dhaka-cox’s bazar route: New train to start operating Jan 10
A new non-stop intercity train "Parjatan Express" will start operating on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route starting January 10, Bangladesh Railway announced yesterday.
Departing from Dhaka at 6:15am and reaching Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm, the train will return from Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm, arriving in Dhaka at 4:30am.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the name, and the train will feature coaches newly imported from Korea.
Covering a distance of 346 kilometres, the fares for the new trains remain consistent with the existing rates.
The first train on the route, Cox's Bazar Express, started operating on December 1.
Comments