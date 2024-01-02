Dhaka-cox’s bazar route: New train to start operating Jan 10

A new non-stop intercity train "Parjatan Express" will start operating on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route starting January 10, Bangladesh Railway announced yesterday.

Departing from Dhaka at 6:15am and reaching Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm, the train will return from Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm, arriving in Dhaka at 4:30am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the name, and the train will feature coaches newly imported from Korea.

Covering a distance of 346 kilometres, the fares for the new trains remain consistent with the existing rates.

The first train on the route, Cox's Bazar Express, started operating on December 1.