Dhaka-Bhairab train suspended for two hours due to engine failure

Train services on the Dhaka-Bhairab route were suspended for two hours this morning due to an engine failure of a Kishoreganj-bound train.

Movement of trains was suspended after the incident took place at Gazipur's Pubail area around 8:45am, when the engine of the Kishoreganj-bound Egarosindhur train failed.

Tongi Railway Station Master Rakibur confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the train left Dhaka at 7:00am. The engine failed in Pubail area.

Around 9:00am, a locomotive was brought from Kamalapur in Dhaka and the broken one was removed from the track.

Train services returned to normal around 10:45am, he added.