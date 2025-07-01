Dhaka airport ramps up security

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities have taken additional measures to ensure security at the country's most important airport.

The measures include increased scrutiny in the baggage screening process for all VIPs/VVIP, regular awareness briefings and instructions for all AVSEC personnel, HSIA authorities said in a message in the early hours of today.

Besides, special directives issued to the CCTV monitoring team.

The measures also include mandatory manual inspection of high-risk baggage following scans by metal detectors and X-ray machines.

Besides ensuring prior approval and maintaining records for all individuals carrying firearms while entering the airport.

In case of breaching any security event, the authorities will form an investigation committee through the concerned agency and issuance of preventive directives.

The airport authorities came up with the measures a day after an ammunition magazine was found in a bag belonging to Youths and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain at the Dhaka airport.

Upon identification, he took the magazine out of the bag and handed it over to his personal secretary, sources at the HSIA said.

Asif Mahmud was travelling to Morocco via Turkey on Turkish Airlines flight TK-713 to attend an event.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) regulations, carrying an ammunition magazine in cabin baggage is prohibited, said an HSIA official.

"The magazine was found in a small bag when it was screened. Following identification, the adviser said it had been mistakenly packed in his bag. He expressed regret and subsequently sent the magazine to his personal secretary," a top official of HSIA said.