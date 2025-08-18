Derailments: Kurigram-Chilmari train services resume after 20 hours

Train services on the Kurigram-Chilmari route resumed this morning nearly 20 hours of suspension following derailments of two trains in Kurigram.

A Parbatipur-bound local train from Chilmari's Ramna station derailed near Balabari Rail Station, around 12:00pm yesterday.

Around 4:30pm, a seven-coach relief train from Lalmonirhat also veered off the tracks after crossing Ulipur's Paachpir Rail Station while going to rescue the local train, said Anwar Hossain, director of the relief train.

On information, another relief train recovered the derailed rescue train around 10:30pm. The derailed passenger train was recovered early today, he said.

Riazul Islam, guard of the Ramna local train, said Kurigram-Chilmari train services resumed around 8:00am today after the rescue operations completed.

"There are no stones (ballast) on this route, and most of the sleepers are almost unusable, so trains run at very low speeds. The speed usually remains below 12 kilometers per hour," he said.

Local schoolteacher Momtaz Uddin said that this railway line has been risky for the past 15 years. He added that the railway authorities are indifferent to its rehabilitation, and the contractors are not carrying out their work properly. Train derailments on this route are common.

Bazlur Rahman, senior assistant engineer of Lalmonirhat Divisional Railway, said that the rehabilitation work on the Kurigram–Chilmari railway line is ongoing. Once the project is completed, train operations on this route will no longer be at risk.