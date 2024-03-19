Transport
Staff Correspondent
Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 03:37 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Derailment snaps rail link with north

Staff Correspondent
Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 03:37 AM

A carriage of the Panchagarh Express derailed on the east side of the approaching line of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail, disrupting rail communication between Dhaka and northern destinations.

The derailment occurred around 9:40pm yesterday, confirmed Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, the divisional railway manager (Paksey) of Bangladesh Railway, to The Daily Star at 10:05pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The railway authorities were not able to salvage the coach till 12:40am, he said.

The incident happened a day after the Bijoy Express train derailed in Cumilla, which injured several passengers and severed the rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar from the rest of the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

টাঙ্গাইলে পঞ্চগড় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত, উত্তরবঙ্গের সঙ্গে রেল‌ যোগাযোগ বন্ধ

ট্রেনের এক ব‌গির চার‌টি চাকা লাইনচ‌্যুত হয়েছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

যেভাবে ভোটের বাক্স পাহারা দিয়েছি, আগামী পাঁচ বছর দেশ পাহারা দেবো: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification