Derailment snaps rail link with north

A carriage of the Panchagarh Express derailed on the east side of the approaching line of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail, disrupting rail communication between Dhaka and northern destinations.

The derailment occurred around 9:40pm yesterday, confirmed Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, the divisional railway manager (Paksey) of Bangladesh Railway, to The Daily Star at 10:05pm.

The railway authorities were not able to salvage the coach till 12:40am, he said.

The incident happened a day after the Bijoy Express train derailed in Cumilla, which injured several passengers and severed the rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar from the rest of the country.