Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:07 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:10 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Derailment cuts Dhaka’s rail link with Ctg, Sylhet

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:07 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:10 AM
Photo: Collected

Rail communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet was cut today after a freight train derailed near Brahmanbaria railway station.

Shakir Jahan, assistant station master at Brahmanbaria station, said the incident took place around 9:30am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The container train 607, which left Chattogram for Dhaka, reached Akhaura Railway Junction Station last night. In the morning, it left the station for Dhaka and crossed Brahmanbaria railway station when the second last compartment veered off the track, he said.

He also said the derailment caused extensive damage to the rail line.

The movement of Dhaka-bound trains from Chattogram, Sylhet and Noakhali remains suspended following the derailment, he added.

The railway authorities have asked for a rescue train from Akhaura railway junction to clear the line, the station master said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির হরতাল
|রাজনীতি

খিলক্ষেত, ফার্মগেট, মিরপুর রোডে যানবাহন তুলনামূলক কম

সরেজমিনে দেখা গেছে, এই সব সড়কে অল্প সংখ্যক ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি চলাচল করলেও গণপরিবহনের সংখ্যা বিএনপির ডাকা অবরোধের দিনগুলোর তুলনায় কম।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

পশ্চিম তীরে ৪৮ শিশুসহ নিহত ২০০ ছাড়াল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
X