Derailment cuts Dhaka’s rail link with Ctg, Sylhet

Rail communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet was cut today after a freight train derailed near Brahmanbaria railway station.

Shakir Jahan, assistant station master at Brahmanbaria station, said the incident took place around 9:30am.

The container train 607, which left Chattogram for Dhaka, reached Akhaura Railway Junction Station last night. In the morning, it left the station for Dhaka and crossed Brahmanbaria railway station when the second last compartment veered off the track, he said.

He also said the derailment caused extensive damage to the rail line.

The movement of Dhaka-bound trains from Chattogram, Sylhet and Noakhali remains suspended following the derailment, he added.

The railway authorities have asked for a rescue train from Akhaura railway junction to clear the line, the station master said.