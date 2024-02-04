Demand for half fare absurd: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the demand for half fare on metro rail is absurd and has no justification.

It is not possible to reduce the fare and it [such facilities] does not exist anywhere in the world, he added.

Quader made the remarks while addressing reporters at secretariat, in reference to questions about recent protests by students demanding half fare.

Around 150 students from several institutions in Dhaka protested in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh today, demanding half fair for students traveling via Metro Rail.