Decision on reducing bus fares tomorrow

Govt body to meet tomorrow as prices of diesel and kerosene slushed by Tk 2.25 per liter

The government committee responsible for fixing bus fares will hold a meeting tomorrow to adjust fares as authorities today reduced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 2.25 per liter.

The committee led by the Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will hold the meeting at 12:00pm tomorrow at BRTA headquarters.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Asked if bus fares will be reduced, he said the issue will be discussed in the meeting.

"That's why we have called the meeting," he added.

The government today reduced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 2.25 in line with the automated price formula.

Early on March 7, diesel and kerosene prices were decreased by Tk 0.75.