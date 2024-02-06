Deadline expired, work of four bridges stalled

Construction work of these bridges in Patuakhali’s Rangabali upazila remains half done due to alleged negligence of the contractor concerned. Photo: Star

Neary a year after missing the deadline, construction work of four bridges in Rangabali upazila, located far from the mainland, has remained half done due to alleged negligence of the contractor concerned.

In an attempt to the ease the communication problem of thousands of villagers, Rangabali Upazila Engineering Department (LGED) took the initiatives to construct four separate bridges at different locations in Rangabali Sadar union, spending about Tk 6 crore, in 2022-23 fiscal years.

Local people alleged that the work of the four iron-structured bridges started on time, but got stalled in the halfway due to unknown reason.

Meanwhile, although the deadlines of the construction work expired over 10 months ago, only a few iron poles of one of the bridges have been installed so far.

Moreover, no approach roads have been built, connecting the other three newly constructed bridge, villagers said, adding that work of the four bridges was started to ease their sufferings, but they are yet to get any benefit.

Earlier, Rangabali LGED Office floated a tender to construct four iron-structured bridges in different areas of the upazila at a cost of Tk 5.88 crore.

Pirojpur's ETCL (Pvt) Limited and EFTEE from Bhandaria jointly got the work order.

As per the contract, construction work of the four bridges started on April 1, 2022, and scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023.

But nearly a year after passing the scheduled deadline, the work has not been completed yet.

LGED officials, however, claimed that about 90 percent work of all the four bridges have been completed.

During recent visits to different sites this correspondent found construction of the main infrastructure of one of the bridges on Amlabhanga Canal, flowing close to South Kazir Hawla Government Primary School, has been completed.

But people living in nearby areas are not getting its benefit due to lack of approach roads on both sides of the 90-metre-long and 10-feet-wide bridge.

Swapna Akhter, a Class VII student of Hamidiya Rashidiya Mahila Dakhil Madrasa, said, "As my home is located at South Kazi Howla I have to attend the madrasa by crossing the bridge on Amlabhanga Canal."

But as there is no approach roads on either side of the newly-constructed bridge she still crosses the canal by small country boat, amid risk of accident, Swapna said.

There are no approach roads on either side of another 30-metre-long and 10-feet-wide newly constructed bridge over the same canal near Khalgora Bazar.

Meanwhile, another 42-metre-long and 10-feet-wide bridge, built between two separate bridges on Motherbunia Canal, also have not approach roads that connect the newly constructed bridge.

Moreover, though work of another 78-metre-long and 10-feet-wide iron-structured bridge, about three kilometres from the other bridges, was started on time, only seven to eight iron poles have been installed there so far.

Contacted, Gias Uddin, representative of the construction firm, said work of the bridges has been delayed due to shortage of construction workers.

Usually, the area faces severe labourer shortages during the watermelon season, he added.

Rangabali LGED Upazila Engineer Habibur Rahman said about 90 percent work of three out of the bridges have already been completed.

Following request from the contractor concerned, they have extended the scheduled deadline till June this year, the engineer said.