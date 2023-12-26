Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services resume after six hours

Ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route suspended for six hours due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Photo courtesy: UNB

Ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route resumed this morning after six hours of suspension due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

Ferry services on the Daulatdia-Paturia route were suspended around 2:10 am after four ferries got stuck in the middle of the river due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, said officials at Aricha office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Due to the suspension, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at both ends, causing distress to passengers and drivers in the chilly weather, according to BIWTC.

The authorities suspended the services to avoid accidents.

The ferry services resumed after 8:00am.