Cyclone Michaung: Teknaf-St Martin's waterway closed

All types of water transport on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's Island waterway has been suspended since this morning due to rough seas affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Adnan Chowdhury. Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), confirmed the development.

Movement of all types of water transport between Teknaf and St Martin's Island was halted this morning since hoisting of cautionary signal 3 was announced by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department for cyclone Michaung, he added.

Zahir Uddin Bhuiyan, traffic supervisor of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said around 950 tourists went to Saint Martin's Island yesterday.

Many of them did not return, he said, but could not confirm the number.

Chairman of St Martin Union Parishad, Mujibur Rahman, told reporters that it was initially estimated that more than 450 tourists were staying in various hotels, motels, resorts and cottages on St Martin's Island.

Adnan Chowdhury said once the warning signal is withdrawn, movement between the island and Teknaf will resume.